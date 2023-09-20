EKY man arrested after months-long investigation

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade said deputies arrested a man on the run since the middle of August.

The arrest follows an eight-month investigation of Gregory Howard’s connection to selling drugs in Magoffin and Morgan counties.

Deputies tried to arrest Howard on August 17, but he reportedly ran from his home when officers arrived.

The arrest was Tuesday night on Bloomington Loop in the Bloomington community.

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the DEA out of London, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Operation UNITE.

Howard was charged with 17 counts of knowingly or intentionally distributing pills containing oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

He is also facing federal parole violation charges.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center, where he will wait his chance to appear in front of a federal magistrate.

Sheriff Meade said any and all information about drugs in the county can be reported anonymously to the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office.

