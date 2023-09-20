EKY man arrested after months-long investigation

Jail bars (gfx)
Jail bars (gfx)(MGN)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade said deputies arrested a man on the run since the middle of August.

The arrest follows an eight-month investigation of Gregory Howard’s connection to selling drugs in Magoffin and Morgan counties.

Deputies tried to arrest Howard on August 17, but he reportedly ran from his home when officers arrived.

The arrest was Tuesday night on Bloomington Loop in the Bloomington community.

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the DEA out of London, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Operation UNITE.

Howard was charged with 17 counts of knowingly or intentionally distributing pills containing oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

He is also facing federal parole violation charges.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center, where he will wait his chance to appear in front of a federal magistrate.

Sheriff Meade said any and all information about drugs in the county can be reported anonymously to the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner: Man killed following bee attack
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Austin Neely (left) and Breana Fulton (right) are charged with DUI, public intoxication and two...
Two charged after police find children inside home with ‘deplorable conditions’
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

Latest News

HEALTHCARE FAIR- HCTC
‘They can start right here at home’: EKY health care conference connecting current professionals with the future
HCTC receives grant for a new training facility
HCTC receives grant for economic development
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two EKY men arrested on drug charges
Breathitt County Sheriff's Dept
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily reopens