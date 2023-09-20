Breathitt County Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily reopens

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department has temporarily reopened, Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT.

The sheriff’s office recently closed because of insufficient funds.

Judge Executive Jeff Noble said the Breathitt County Fiscal Court will have a meeting on Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. to determine how much money they can allot to the sheriff’s department. That decision will impact their ability to operate in the near future.

Sheriff John Hollan said the fiscal court is doing all they can to help.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.