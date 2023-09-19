White House Correspondent gives update on UN General Assembly

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From the war in Ukraine to climate change, President Joe Biden laid out his foreign policy platform Tuesday morning at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley talked with National Political Editor and White House Correspondent Jon Decker about President Biden’s speech and how world leaders responded.

You can watch the full segment in the video player above.

