Wayne County man arrested on several charges

Wayne County man arrested, charged on multiple charges.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was put behind bars following a traffic stop, officials with the Monticello Police Department reported Tuesday.

At approximately 9:06 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the police department conducted a traffic stop on Ridgewood Avenue on a pickup truck for a traffic violation.

Earlier in the evening, officials received complaints of harassment and threatening regarding a white Toyota Tacoma on Bell Street. After officials with the police department performed the traffic stop, they realized the truck matched the description of what they were looking for.

Jason Piercy, 37, was charged with DUI, violation of KY EPO/DVO, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle and failure to or improper turn signal for turn.

Piercy was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

