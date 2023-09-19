Two charged after police find children inside home with ‘deplorable conditions’

Austin Neely (left) and Breana Fulton (right) are charged with DUI, public intoxication and two...
Austin Neely (left) and Breana Fulton (right) are charged with DUI, public intoxication and two counts of wanton endangerment.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges after police found two children in what they call deplorable conditions this past weekend.

Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home off West Laurel Road on Saturday for a domestic violence complaint.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who lived there had been in an argument and one of the two had visible injuries from what they believe was an assault.

The pair, later identified as Austin Neely, 23, and Breana Fulton, 21, both of London, were under the influence and told deputies they had used meth earlier in the day.

While there, police found the two children inside the home which was in bad shape. Deputies say they witnessed electrical wires hanging from the ceiling and with clothes, trash and rotting food piled up throughout the house.

Social services was called in to assist with the investigation.

Neely and Fulton are both charged with assault, public intoxication and two counts of wanton endangerment.

They were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

