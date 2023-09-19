Southern Ky. man sentenced to more than 13 years for meth trafficking

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials said a Whitley County man was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison on Tuesday for intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth and possession of a gun.

Court documents state, on August 5, 2022, police reportedly found a backpack that belonged to Michael Andrew Nakonechny, 41, and it reportedly contained more than 50 grams of meth.

Officials said Nakonechny planned to distribute the drugs.

Nakonechny reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges in May of 2023.

Under federal law, Nakonechny must serve 85 percent of his sentence. Once he is released, he will be on probation for four years.

