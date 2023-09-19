SKCTC looks to use grant to help those in recovery enter workforce

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nic Martindale
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this month, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) received nearly $500,000 for its Essential Skills HUB program.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the grant to the college.

The money will provide in-demand training for high demand jobs and increase the workforce participation rate in the area.

President of Student Affairs Dr. Rebecca Johnson said the program focuses on people looking for recovery.

”It is not only for participants age 15 to 24. It is also students in recovery, and the good thing about this, we have opened it to grandparents, so if they are there primary caregivers, then they can also be apart of this program,” Johnson explained.

Johnson also said construction is underway for housing for participants of the program.

Construction at the Middlesboro SKCTC location is expected to be finished by the end of the semester.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gun shots fired at a Harlan Co. home.
Mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gunshots fired
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
.
KSP investigating Clay County shooting
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend

Latest News

Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend
Schools resource officers hired for all Ashland Independent Elementary Schools
Five school resource officers hired for Ashland Independent Elementary Schools
Three police officers recovering from injury in two Williamsburg incidents
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Hunter Smith