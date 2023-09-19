SKCTC looks to use grant to help those in recovery enter workforce

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this month, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) received nearly $500,000 for its Essential Skills HUB program.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the grant to the college.

The money will provide in-demand training for high demand jobs and increase the workforce participation rate in the area.

President of Student Affairs Dr. Rebecca Johnson said the program focuses on people looking for recovery.

”It is not only for participants age 15 to 24. It is also students in recovery, and the good thing about this, we have opened it to grandparents, so if they are there primary caregivers, then they can also be apart of this program,” Johnson explained.

Johnson also said construction is underway for housing for participants of the program.

Construction at the Middlesboro SKCTC location is expected to be finished by the end of the semester.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.