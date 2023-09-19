Mohawk Energy adds jobs, innovation to Jenkins

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 200 jobs will be added in Letcher County as Mohawk Energy is now operating.

The company is looking to be a worldwide leader in the technology sector while allowing community members to gain new skills.

“The training that the local folks get, they can take that wherever they go,” said Jenkins Mayor Todd Depriest.

The energy business has a substation powering its operation, which company officials said could power all of Eastern Kentucky.

That power is then delegated to a mining process that activates a blockchain hardware and powers technological repairs.

More than innovation with technology, Mohawk officials said they want community members to come away with “degrees” they can take anywhere.

“I am not just an HR Director. One day, I’m in the office doing HR work, and then the next day, I’ll be back in the warehouse welding,” said Adora Rogers with Mohawk Energy.

Rogers, who moved from the Philippines to Kentucky, also works on repairing projects. The company plans to be able to repair items like iPads in mass while giving community members the opportunity to harness new skills.

“The room to grow for everybody, we get to be trained. We get to learn more and more about technology,” said Rogers.

Mohawk Energy is located at the Industrial Park in Jenkins.

