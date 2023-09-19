London man arrested for reportedly fleeing from police

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a London man for fleeing police.
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Investigators at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for fleeing from police and outstanding warrants.

Bobby Belcher, 44, of London, was detained Friday, September 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m. off Helvetia Road, about three miles north of London after deputies received information about his whereabouts. They say he reportedly fled from from police after they conducted a welfare check on an individual found walking on the roadway.

Belcher was charged with fleeing or evading police, a second degree felony, on foot. He also was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking.

