London man arrested for reportedly fleeing from police

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Investigators at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for fleeing from police and outstanding warrants.

Bobby Belcher, 44, of London, was detained Friday, September 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m. off Helvetia Road, about three miles north of London after deputies received information about his whereabouts. They say he reportedly fled from from police after they conducted a welfare check on an individual found walking on the roadway.

Belcher was charged with fleeing or evading police, a second degree felony, on foot. He also was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking.

