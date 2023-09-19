Kentucky Retail Federation holds 2nd annual ‘Retail Recharge’ conference

Throughout the day, attendees got to hear from industry experts and collaborate.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Retail Federation held its second annual ‘Retail Recharge’ conference Tuesday in Lexington.

Throughout the day, attendees got to hear from industry experts and collaborate. Conference topics include the state of the retail economy, consumer behaviors, workforce challenges and organized retail crime.

“As retailers, sometimes we think that the problems we’re going through, we’re on an island all by ourselves,” said Alicia Dawson, the chair of the Kentucky Retail Federation.

Dawson said, as it turns out, that’s not the case.

“Even though we’re very different, we have a lot of commonalities,” Dawson said.

Dawson and her husband own a pharmacy in eastern Kentucky. She said she sees firsthand how the business landscape has changed, specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson said it’s good to have an opportunity for retailers to come together.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet other people who’ve probably gone through the same things and maybe find some solutions to some problems that we didn’t know were possible,” Dawson said.

The number one problem retailers face right now, Dawson said, is organized retail crime.

“Businesses at some point say, ‘Okay, well, we can’t sustain this any longer,’ so they move out and we lose those valuable businesses,” said Dawson.

Dawson said this is why it was one of the topics on the conference agenda.

“Trying to find answers or solutions to this is probably the primary reason to come here,” said attendee Waverly McFarland.

McFarland and his wife own ‘The Woolery.’ He said the e-commerce side of his business is hit every day with retail crimes.

“Stolen credit cards are used to purchase items, so that’s a constant battle for us. Trying to weed out what’s a legitimate purchase and what’s a purchase with a stolen credit card,” said McFarland.

Another topic at ‘Retail Recharge’ was the upcoming holiday shopping season. The Kentucky Retail Federation said a lot of people are hanging onto their money, so retailers discussed ways they can meet consumers where they are.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner: Man killed following bee attack
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol

Latest News

Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Horse racing industry remembers former governor
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Lexington man facing charges in Southern Kentucky following police chase
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
London man arrested for reportedly fleeing from police
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brayden Sayers
Police said they also found a loaded gun inside the backpack.
Southern Ky. man sentenced to more than 13 years for meth trafficking