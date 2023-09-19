Kentucky groups aim to address issues amid spike in child poverty rate

At Kentucky Youth Advocates, Executive Director Terry Brooks says they’ve seen child poverty...
At Kentucky Youth Advocates, Executive Director Terry Brooks says they’ve seen child poverty increase in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Poverty and hunger can go hand and hand.

Advocates say these issues can affect your neighbors and often go unseen.

“For most of us its no problem to go to our cabinets or our fridge to fix that, but for a large portion of us, more than 570,000 Kentuckians, they don’t have those resources,” said Kaitlyn Jackson with Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland.

Jackson says kids across the state are food insecure, which affects their health, schooling, and future.

“Food insecurity does range in the state. On average, it’s one in eight kids. One in seven people in general. At our highest, it’s one in four in Fulton County, Kentucky,” Jackson said.

At Kentucky Youth Advocates, Executive Director Terry Brooks says they’ve seen child poverty increase in Kentucky. Brooks says change can happen through practice, advocacy and policy.

“These kind of ideas, like a child tax credit, continued support for childcare, a state-level earned income tax credit; those ideas all are proven notions. We know they will have a big impact in the immediate,” Brooks said.

Brooks says the national track record shows that state-earned income tax credits help families and local economies.

In 2022, Kentucky Youth Advocates data showed that there were nearly 200,000 children living in poverty in the commonwealth.

Feeding America says there is a food pantry in every county in the state, and you can look up on their website to find out which pantry is closest to you.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner: Man killed following bee attack
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol

Latest News

Hanlon started teaching in 2010 and is continuing to inform people of the laws regarding...
Concealed carry classes starting in Hazard
Brit Taylor's band hit the stage Saturday afternoon as the 2021 Alley Fest turned up the volume...
Alley Fest brings free music festival to Paintsville
Mohawk Energy
Mohawk Energy adds jobs, innovation to Jenkins
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Horse racing industry remembers former governor
talk back
White House Correspondent gives update on UN General Assembly