Horse racing industry remembers former governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The horse racing industry is remembering Brereton Jones.

The former Kentucky governor died on Monday at 84.

Jones directed the Breeder’s Cup and helped establish a number of equine organizations across the state.

“He was all about the horse industry in Kentucky and in America,” Case Clay explained.

Clay was with Governor Jones as he started the KEEP organization in 2004.

KEEP stands for the Kentucky Equine Education Project.

“That’s an organization that allows for the horse industry to have a seat at the table in Frankfort,” Clay said.

Jones served as chairman of its board of directors until 2011.

The former governor is also credited with working with lawmakers to establish the Breeder’s Incentive Fund and the establishment of historical horse racing across the commonwealth.

Clay added Jones supported all horses in Kentucky and pushed programs in all 120 counties.

“He was always open to have a chat. And to talk about his horses or other horses. Always had a smile on his face. Very warm and welcoming guy,” Clay explained.

Drew Fleming, the President of Breeder’s Cup, said the passion that Jones had for horse racing was second to none.

17 horses bred at his farm went on to participate in the Breeder’s Cup World Championship.

