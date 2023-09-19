High pressure continues to dominate the weather headlines

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re in a fall feel again today, but don’t you worry summer fans. We will squeeze out a few more warmer days for you before the new season officially arrives this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to some patchy dense fog and some cooler temperatures once again. Light jackets/sweatshirts will probably be needed again today early. Sunshine will quickly warm us up into the upper 70s later though.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies that will cool us back off into the low to mid-50s. Some patchy fog is again possible late.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues on Wednesday, but the temperatures start an upward trend. Our average high this time of the year is 78°. We will be in the low to mid-80s for the next several days. I told you summer wasn’t quite over yet! A few clouds will drift in Wednesday night and that should keep us a touch warmer, with lows only falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday feature a mix of sun and clouds, but dry conditions. If you are heading out to any of the fairs, festivals or Friday night football games, you should be in good shape! After getting into the 80s during the day, lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Fall officially starts at 2:51 a.m. Saturday, which is kind of late this year. Saturday will stay dry, but it will feel closer to fall as highs fall back closer to average only getting up to around 80°. Our next best chance for rain is Sunday, and I’ve been saying, it’s not a great one. We’ll keep an eye on it!

