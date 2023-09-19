Coroner: Man killed following bee attack

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southeast Kentucky man was killed after he was reportedly stung by a swarm of bees.

The man’s name was not released, but the Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed he was pronounced dead Monday at 5:50 p.m. at Harlan ARH.

Officials said the bee attack happened while the man, 59, was trying to move an old bag of potting soil from his porch.

CPR was given, but officials said those attempts failed.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” a post read on the Harlan County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.