Concealed carry classes starting in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dale Hanlon, a state certified instructor through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice, teaches classes about concealed carry.

Hanlon started teaching in 2010 and is continuing to inform people of the laws regarding concealed carry in the state of Kentucky.

“Owning a firearm is a great responsibility,” Hanlon said. “This will teach you basic fundamental safety and, like I said, it will teach you when you can and cannot legally use deadly force.”

While the six hour course does include some safety aspects, Hanlon believes the course should include more.

“From what I’ve seen in the 13 years, there’s a lot of people that have a license to carry that are sketchy,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon said they can not go outside the guidelines of what the Department of Criminal Justice gives them.

“We have to stick to the criteria in the book,” Hanlon said. “We have to make sure we teach all the criteria, but not add to or take away.”

Since July of 2019, Kentucky became an open carry state and no longer requires a permit for people to conceal carry.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said classes like the one Hanlon teaches are important for community members thinking about getting firearm.

“Any kind of training you can get, especially when it comes to a deadly weapon, and learning how to use that correctly is going to help,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart encourages people to get advanced training as well.

Hanlon’s concealed carry class will be held on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. and requires a $25 non-refundable deposit.

People interested in taking the class can sign up at Airport Gardens Gun and Pawn in Perry County.

Hanlon will also be teaching a class at the Knott County Sportsplex on Nov. 4.

