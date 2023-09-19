Car wash bringing back haunted tunnel for ‘suds and scares’ during Halloween season

A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.
A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.(inhauscreative via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back its haunted tunnel.

SuperSudz announced it is once again turning its car wash into a “spooky” experience.

“Spooky Car Wash is coming back - bigger, better, and even more spooky - this October!” the company shared.

The haunted tunnel car wash is expected to start on Oct. 1. The San Antonio-based company said its Halloween attraction will be available throughout the month on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

“Come get spooky with us until 11 p.m. for suds and scares!” a spokesperson for the car wash company shared.

According to reports, the haunted tunnel car wash is $30. It includes the SuperSudz $23 wash, an air freshener and a $10 coupon.

Those interested can follow the company online for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner: Man killed following bee attack
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol

Latest News

FILE - JoAnne Epps, Temple University Law School Dean, attends the premiere screening of WE...
Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh’s killing
Hanlon started teaching in 2010 and is continuing to inform people of the laws regarding...
Concealed carry classes starting in Hazard
5-year-old Joann Dehardt, of Prosperity, is serving up food hot off the grill at her new hot...
‘It’s a joy to come to work’: Woman opens hot dog stand at 85 years old
Brit Taylor's band hit the stage Saturday afternoon as the 2021 Alley Fest turned up the volume...
Alley Fest brings free music festival to Paintsville