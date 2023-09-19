Bell County man arrested on two warrants

A Bell County man was arrested on two Knox County arrest warrants on September 13.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department brought a man into custody on September 13 on two Knox County arrest warrants.

The warrants were reportedly the result of an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office into a complaint regarding identity theft and unlawful access to the computer of the same victim.

During the sheriff department’s investigation, it was determined during a time period of approximately three weeks Dustin Henry Miracle, 30, of Frakes, committed 18 counts of theft of identity of another without consent, 21 counts of unlawful access to computer in the first degree, two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more and theft/receipt of stolen credit/debit card.

Miracle was also wanted on a Knox County County bench warrant for failure to appear on operating on suspended or revoked operators and failure of owner to maintain required insurance charges.

Miracle was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

