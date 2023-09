HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Brayden Sayers is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Sayers is a senior at East Ridge High School, where he has a 4.3 GPA.

Brayden is an AP Scholar award winner and finished in first place in the Governor’s Cup district in science and social studies.

Congratulations, Brayden!

