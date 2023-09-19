Above-average temperatures set to return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking above-average temperatures to move back into the region for the middle and end of the work week. We are also monitoring a stretch of dry weather as high pressure lingers.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Another fall-like night is on tap across the region. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s. We stay dry and partly cloudy overnight.

We are trending milder for the middle and end of the work week. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s on Wednesday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds as high pressure lingers over the region.

Into Wednesday night, calm weather sticks around. We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s, so we are not as cool as recent nights.

Last Week Of Summer Ending On A Mild Note

Temperatures continue to warm by Thursday and Friday.

Highs top out in the mid-80s on both days. We should be in the upper-70s, so we will be above average.

We are also tracking dry weather to continue on Thursday and Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday marks the first day of fall. The equinox takes place at 2:51 a.m., but we are tracking more above-average temperatures into this weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday top out near 80º.

Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s.

We are watching out for some changes by Sunday. Models are trending drier on Sunday, but a stray shower can not be ruled out, especially for the evening and overnight hours. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Next Week

Rain chances look to linger into early next week.

Scattered showers are possible on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs top out in the lower-80s to kick off the new work week, and lows dip into the lower-60s.

