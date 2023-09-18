World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gun shots fired at a Harlan Co. home.
Mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gunshots fired
.
KSP investigating Clay County shooting
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses
Kentucky State Police investigate car striking home in Harlan County.
KSP investigates after a car strikes Harlan County home

Latest News

From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within scope of official duties in Georgia case, his lawyer says
How to raise your credit score 100 points in a year
London Police looking for vehicle involved in theft
London Police looking for truck involved in theft
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine