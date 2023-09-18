Two injured in alleged road rage shooting incident this weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are injured following a shooting that police believe stemmed from an incident of road rage.

It happened late Saturday morning on Highway 776 in the Freedom community of Wayne County.

Dispatch received a call about a man lying in the road that had been shot. When deputies and EMS arrived, they determined two cars were involved and both drivers had been shot.

During the investigation, both drivers confirmed they shot the other, but gave conflicting details about who shot who first.

Police have not released the names of the men, but say the case will be presented to the grand jury in the near future.

One of the drivers was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. We do not know their current condition.

The other man refused medical treatment.

