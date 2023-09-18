Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three police officers are recovering following two separate incidents this past weekend.

They both happened in Williamsburg and involved officers from the city police.

The first incident took place on Saturday.

Officers were called to an argument between a man and a woman on East West Market along U.S. Highway 25W. When they arrived, a fight broke out between the suspect, Brandon Oakley, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Officers Steven Hill and Dorman Patrick Jr. Police say Oakley kicked Hill in the face and broke one finger and possibly fractured another on his right hand. We’re told Oakley then spit on both officers and other first responders and resisted arrest for several minutes before they were about to get him into custody.

He is charged with several counts of assaulting a police officer, EMS workers and a staff member at the hospital ER, escape, terroristic threatening, fleeing or evading police, disorderly conduct, menacing and alcohol intoxication.

In the second incident on Sunday, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department were called to a noise complaint at a home on East Sycamore Street. Police say a man, later identified as Austin Silva, 19, of Elizabethtown, tried to run away and had to be tased. In the scuffle, WPD Officer Dan Lovitt was injured and was taken to the hospital with a broken finger and possible concussion.

Silva is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication.

Both Oakley and Silva were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. Oakley is still listed on the detention center’s website while Silva has been released.

No word on the current condition of the injured officers.

