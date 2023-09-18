Trending warmer for the last week of summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last week of summer is starting on a dry and comfortable note, but we are tracking some warmer temperatures later in the work week.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

A cool and calm night is on tap across the region. We stay dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows dip into the lower-50s.

Another awesome day is on the way on Tuesday. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s. Be sure to get outside and enjoy!

Into Tuesday night, the forecast does not change much. Again, we stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s.

Trending Warmer

The big story for the middle and end of this week will be our stretch of dry weather and warming temperatures.

We stay dry on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs rebound into the lower-80s, while lows fall into the upper-50s.

High pressure sticks around on Thursday, so dry weather will also linger. Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by Thursday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The forecast looks to stay dry as we close out the work week. Highs on Friday top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds, while lows dip into the upper-50s.

Fall Begins Saturday

The first day of fall is Saturday, and the weather looks pretty good. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

We are tracking our next rain chance by Sunday. Scattered showers look possible, especially for the second half of Sunday. Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s as scattered showers look to linger.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.