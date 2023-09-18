Top 5 plays from week five of high school football

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend of high school football games across the mountains:

5. Pikeville’s Blake Caudill’s run with two defenders on.

4. Knox Central’s Steve Partin dances around four defenders.

3. Pike Central’s Jamere Knuckles to Mason Hess connection.

2. Whitley County’s Shane Parker for a 50-yard touchdown.

1. Corbin’s Jeremiah Gilbert’s interception to stop Frederick Douglass from scoring.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gun shots fired at a Harlan Co. home.
Mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gunshots fired
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
.
KSP investigating Clay County shooting
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend

Latest News

WYMT
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 5
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - UK FLORIDA KICK ANNOUNCED
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - UK VANDY LL
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - Alice Lloyd College Mtn Top 10