Three police officers recovering from injury in two Williamsburg incidents

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Three officers are recovering after being injured this weekend in two separate incidents in Williamsburg.

One of the men arrested for assaulting two officers was Brandon Oakley. He said he doesn’t remember anything.

“I was drinking. It was my birthday, Saturday. I don’t even know how they got there,” he said.

Police say Oakley was fighting with a woman when he turned on them.

“He kicked one of the officers in the face, kicked one in the groin. Spit on both of them,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Jason Caddell.

“I messed up man. I made a bad mistake. I was too intoxicated. I should have never hit him or whatever he said,” said Oakley.

Officer Dorman Patrick suffered at least one broken finger. Both he and Steven Hill will have to undergo testing after being spit on.

Not longer after that police were called to Sycamore Street on a party and noise complaint, which is when they encountered Austin Silva, 19.

Both incidents happened the same day within hours of one another.

Oakley said he will stop drinking after his arrest.

Police said the assault cases have an already thin department thinner because two other officers were also out for various issues.

Oakley remains in the Whitley County Jail, while Silva was released on Sunday.

