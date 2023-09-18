Theater partnership brings ‘Rock of Ages’ to two stages

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is partnering with The Appalachian Center for the Arts for a new production that will bring the mountains a teen-themed version of a heavy rock musical.

Rock of Ages: High School Edition will hit the stage at the MAC for three days before heading to the stage at The App the following weekend. Those involved say the partnership between the theater groups is all about casting a wider net for education and entertainment.

“It’s a huge community show; you’ve got kids from all over all different schools, counties- you know- we’re really trying to bring a lot of people together on this one,” said Crockett James Ward, The App’s Director of Education and Outreach.

The shows are bringing the old classics to a new generation, showing their talent across county lines. According to the websites, “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others.”

“It is something unique. But, you know, it’s something that’s even furthering the arts for the area,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell.

The Prestonsburg shows kick off September 28 through 30, then the shows will be at the Pikeville theater October 5 through October 7.

“We’ve done so much work and there’s so much dancing and singing and, you know, set changes,” said Ward. “It’s about time we get to share it with the community.”

You can find tickets for the respective performances through the MAC box office or The App’s website.

