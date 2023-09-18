S. KY teen charged in stalking case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on felony charges.

The man has been identified as Taysuan Bennett, 19.

The deputy said that Bennett approached him asking for help finding his cell phone after a verbal altercation he was involved in on Cooper Hollow Road.

Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center asked the deputy to call the mother of the minors involved in the incident, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend.

After getting in contact with the mother, the deputy was shown video of the altercation.

In the video, Bennett can be seen putting his vehicle in reverse twice in an attempt to reportedly hit the new boyfriend’s vehicle that his ex-girlfriend was in at the time.

The deputy also learned that Bennett had been stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend at her job starting as early as the Wayne County Fair in July.

After learning this information, the deputy tried to find Bennett and found out that he was in a wreck on Kentucky Highway 200, and was being treated at the Wayne County Hospital.

Bennett left the hospital before the deputy could arrive but was found and arrested on Albany Road.

He is charged with stalking and wanton endangerment.

He is at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.