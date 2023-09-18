Officials looking for suspect they say broke into car, stole items

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a person who broke into a car, stealing a purse and bag.

Police say it happened on Sept. 12 off American Greeting Card Road in Southern Laurel County.

Officials say someone broke the window of the vehicle and stole items.

If you have any information, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or message their Facebook page below.

