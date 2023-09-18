New Netflix series spotlights Ohio Valley Wrestling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The docuseries titled “Wrestlers,” featuring a Kentucky-based wrestling company that’s down on the mat but not down for the count, is out now on Netflix.

The series focuses on up-and-comers in Ohio Valley Wrestling and the new owners who are trying to save it financially.

“We’re trying to make a small company into a company that is profitable and gets larger,” said OVW co-owner and Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones. “For the wrestlers, it’s showing them trying to reach their dream.”

One of the conflicts in the show comes between the new owners and former wrestler Al Snow, the OVW head trainer.

“And he is so obsessed with the art, understandably. Don’t screw up this art with your attempts to make money, and I really think that’s a conflict that happens in a lot of areas,” said Jones. “There’s never been a wrestling show to give this much access. We let them show everything.”

Jones says even if you don’t like to watch the body slams, there’s something in this show for you.

“It’s a human story about people trying to live their dreams, and I think that’s what is appealing to people all across the world,” said Jones.

With every wrestling TV show, there is a villain, but this time... it’s the owner.

“So, I definitely think the viewer will see me as the bad guy,” Jones said. “But then, over the course of the show, you see my perspective a little bit.”

“Wrestlers” hopes to capture your heart and suplex the Netflix competition.

You can see Ohio Valley Wrestling on WKYT on Saturdays at 5 a.m. and on the CW Lexington at 11 p.m. on Thursdays.

