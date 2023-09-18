London Police looking for truck involved in theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department is asking for folks to be on the lookout for a white Chevy Silverado that was involved in a theft.

Police said the driver is armed with a handgun.

The truck was last seen on Hal Roger’s Parkway.

Police said to not approach the vehicle, instead call the London Police Department directly at (606) 878-7004.

