London Police looking for truck involved in theft
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department is asking for folks to be on the lookout for a white Chevy Silverado that was involved in a theft.
Police said the driver is armed with a handgun.
The truck was last seen on Hal Roger’s Parkway.
Police said to not approach the vehicle, instead call the London Police Department directly at (606) 878-7004.
