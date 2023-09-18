KSP investigating deadly crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead following a crash in Rockcastle County.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of US-25 North and I-75 at Exit 59 off ramp.

The driver of a truck failed to yield, crashing into a motorcycle.

Barry R. Allen, 62, of Berea, was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where he later died.

Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate.

