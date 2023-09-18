Kickoff, TV channel announced for Kentucky Football’s game against Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the kickoff time as well as the television channel for Kentucky Football’s second SEC contest.

The Wildcats will get underway at noon against No. 25 Florida at Kroger Field on Sept. 30. The game will be televised on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

Kentucky has won the last two games and three of the last five matchups against the Gators.

