Kickoff, TV channel announced for Kentucky Football’s game against Florida

Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the kickoff time as well as the television channel for Kentucky Football’s second SEC contest.

The Wildcats will get underway at noon against No. 25 Florida at Kroger Field on Sept. 30. The game will be televised on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

Kentucky has won the last two games and three of the last five matchups against the Gators.

