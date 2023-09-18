Kentucky prepares for its first SEC road trip of the season vs Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke in a press conference on Monday about how the Wildcats are preparing for their first SEC road trip of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

After coming out 3-0 in their first three games at home, UK is heading to Nashville still unsatisfied with their performance so far.

“There are some really good things in there and there’s some things that we got to get fixed up. I feel like I’m a broken record, I’ve said that almost every Monday,” Stoops said.

One of the positives Stoops would like to see the team show in Nashville is a similar defensive performance to the one that held the Akron Zips to just three points.

Transfer running back Ray Davis has become a weapon for UK, having already collected three touchdowns and 236 rushing yards in just the first three games.

However, on Saturday, Davis will compete against his former school for the first time this season.

“You know he’s coachable, maybe a missed run or getting a little too greedy a week before,” Stoops said. “We talked about it. This past week and last week in practice and in the game you can see the discipline come back to him very quickly. So, he’s very mature and takes coaching.”

The Cats are aware of the step up in competition ahead of opening SEC play against Vanderbilt, a team that beat UK a year ago.

“I saw it a year ago,” Stoops said. “I said it in a press conference a year ago. I watched them. I watched the energy that they play with. I watch how hard they play, how physical they are, and anytime you do that it gives you an opportunity to win. So, I know they’ll be ready and we have to concentrate on ourselves. Going on the road and playing a more efficient style than we’ve been.

The Cats kick off against Vandy in Nashville at noon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

We will have highlights after the game later Saturday night on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.