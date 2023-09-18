Hundreds come to pay respects to legendary coach Roy Kidd

Hundreds come to pay respects to legendary coach Roy Kidd
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a sea of maroon at EKU’s Center for the Arts as hundreds came to pay their respects to legendary Colonel coach Roy Kidd.

Kidd passed away last week at the age of 91.

Funeral attendees varied from current players to friends and family. All there remember Kidd’s iconic legacy.

Larry Marmie was the first quarterback to play under Kidd. He was a coach to Marmie for four years, but he says their friendship extends beyond the time spent on the field as Coach Kidd recommended Marmie for multiple jobs after his time at EKU.

“He’s been responsible, probably, for almost every job I had. He’s been such a close friend and confidant and I never did anything in my coaching career that I didn’t talk to him about before it happened,” said Marmie. “So, he’s been very instrumental. I not only saw him from a player’s perspective, but I saw him up close and from a coach’s perspective.”

Marmie has coached at the high school, college, and professional level, saying he owes so much of his success to his college coach and friend, Roy Kidd.

Many stories are just like Marmie’s, after speaking with people going to the funeral and standing outside, you could see that everyone took their time to pay respects to such a legend.

Kidd is EKU’s most successful head coach in the football program’s history.

