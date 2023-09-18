Good Question: Do accident reconstruction teams have access to traffic cameras?

Good Question: What do rain chance percentages mean?
Good Question: What do rain chance percentages mean?
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Daniel asks, “Do accident reconstruction teams have access to traffic cameras?”

That’s going to depend on where you live, but in Lexington, the answer is yes.

Public Information Officer Hannah Sloan tells us investigators from their Collision Reconstruction Unit can request the traffic camera footage, if there’s a camera in the area, of the date and time of collisions through the Real-Time Intelligence Center.

“Video technology complements the department’s anti-crime strategy, helps effectively allocate personnel, and enhances public safety,” said Sloan. “The Video Management System (VMS) allows the department to view and record LFUCG traffic cameras and city-owned video system footage to improve public safety and aid investigations.”

According to the city’s website, LFUCG traffic camera video footage will be held per the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives guidelines for 60 days.

City-owned video system footage will be held for 30 days.

Video footage that is part of a criminal investigation will be stored as digital evidence.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gun shots fired at a Harlan Co. home.
Mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gunshots fired
.
KSP investigating Clay County shooting
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses

Latest News

District 11 of the Kentucky highway department informed Corbin of issues related to accidents...
Change of traffic patterns in downtown Corbin
The docuseries titled “Wrestlers,” featuring a Kentucky-based wrestling company that’s down on...
New Netflix series spotlights Ohio Valley Wrestling
"Got Donuts?" food truck
Parents’ food truck helps son battle sickness
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
London Police looking for vehicle involved in theft
London Police looking for truck involved in theft