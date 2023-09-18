Five school resource officers hired for Ashland Independent Elementary Schools

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - By the end of the week, each elementary school within the Ashland Independent School District will have its own school resource officers. The school district has partnered with the Ashland Police Department to ensure that safety remains a priority inside the school buildings.

In Kentucky, lawmakers have made changes to the School Security Act which directly addresses the presence of school resource officers.

“The Kentucky State Legislature has amended and passed laws requiring the school system have school resource officers in every school,” said Ashland Chief of Police Todd Kelley.

Before this week, only Paul G. Blazer High School and Ashland Middle School had school resource officers. There will be an SRO inside every elementary school, as well.

“They will do a lot of supervisory type work and just really be an additional set of eyes and ears on the ground,” said Ashland Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Howard.

Howard says it is a commitment to safety that will go beyond the walls of each school building.

“Just the sheer presence of law enforcement as a deterrent. But they also have a role in which they build rapport with students, build rapport with parents, build rapport with the community,” Howard said. “This is a way to build that community bridge.”

