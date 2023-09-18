EKU community gathers for Roy Kidd’s visitation

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday, at the EKU Center for the Arts, many of Coach Roy Kidd’s former players, friends, and admirers gathered for his visitation. Kidd died Tuesday at the age of 91.

There was a steady stream of those paying their respects for more than four hours. It was an opportunity for those within the EKU family to reminisce and be thankful for having a relationship with the hall of famer.

“We all love Coach Kidd. We understand the influence that he had on our lives, and it’s a family. That’s what it is, it really is,” said former EKU tight end Jason Dunn. “When you see your brothers come back and celebrate one another, but also to just have a chance to really celebrate his life, his legacy, and what he meant for us.”

Former Colonels quarterback, Tuck Woolum echoed that statement.

“He was so good to so many people. So fair to so many people, gave so many people an opportunity, and it’s just unreal what he has done, and that shows with all these people coming back here today and a number of former players are back. To me it’s unbelievable. What a great tribute to coach.”

Coach Kidd will be laid to rest at 11:00 A.M. Monday. Details can be found here. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in his honor to the Roy and Sue Kidd Endowed Scholarship at Eastern Kentucky University.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.