Drier forecast on the way as we work our way toward fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some dense fog and some sprinkles early, skies should clear out later today.

Today and Tonight

It will be a little cool to start the new work and school week, so grab a light jacket or sweatshirt on your way out the door. A few spotty showers could be around at times today, but it looks like the sun makes a return this afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler though, thanks to a passing cold front, only topping out in the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will move in tonight and temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure takes over for most of the rest of the week starting on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine and a slow warming trend. After topping out in the upper 70s on Tuesday, it looks like we will make it into the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week in the days leading up to the fall equinox early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Fall officially starts at 2:51 a.m. Saturday, and right on cue, temperatures will fall back close to average on Saturday, topping out around the 80° mark. The next best chance for rain is on Sunday, and it’s not great at the moment. We’ll keep you posted.

Enjoy the final days of summer!

