Corbin sophomore Eli Pietrowski earns offer from the University of Kentucky

By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Eli Pietrowski earned an offer from the University of Kentucky football on Saturday.

Eli Pietrowski is a sophomore on the Corbin Redhound football team who plays wide receiver and linebacker.

The Corbin Redhounds are unbeaten after the halfway point of the 2023 season and defeated Frederick Douglass in a highly anticipated week five home game, 6-0, on Friday, Sept. 15.

