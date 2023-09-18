Corbin sophomore Eli Pietrowski earns offer from the University of Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Eli Pietrowski earned an offer from the University of Kentucky football on Saturday.

Eli Pietrowski is a sophomore on the Corbin Redhound football team who plays wide receiver and linebacker.

The Corbin Redhounds are unbeaten after the halfway point of the 2023 season and defeated Frederick Douglass in a highly anticipated week five home game, 6-0, on Friday, Sept. 15.

