Change of traffic patterns in downtown Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Roy Kidd Avenue opened as a one way street on Thursday after undergoing traffic pattern changes.

Officials with District 11 of the Kentucky Highway Department informed Corbin of issues related to accidents occurring on Roy Kidd Avenue.

“They gave us a couple proposals and asked us if we’d be interested in changing over to a one way street,” City Manager Marlon Sams said. “Since Main St. is one way and (Roy Kidd Ave.) ties into it, it is well traveled, it gained us about 16 parking spaces downtown and overall everybody is pretty good with it.”

The decision was also made with consideration to the growth of downtown.

“We have a very thriving downtown,” Sams said. “People want to come downtown, and when we have events there’s adequate parking so that’s one of the reasons why we done it.”

However, despite the having an overall positive reaction to it, Sams said there are still some people who are opposed to the change.

“They’re used to going a certain way everyday getting back and forth to work or school,” Sams said.

Sams said the change is going to be something people will need to get used to but believes the change will be beneficial, especially with eliminating traffic flows and eases traffic coming off of Main St.

