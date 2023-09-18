Baptist Health’s contract with Humana set to expire

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says some patients who are Humana customers should be prepared for their insurance plans to go out-of-network.

According to a statement from Baptist Health Medical Group, their current agreement with Humana expires on September 22 and includes commercial and Medicare Advantage plans.

Baptist Health Medical Group says while they work to reach a new agreement for all patients, they will be prioritizing seniors with Medicare Advantage plans.

More information can be found here.

We’re told the change is limited to Baptist Health’s physician group and does not affect in-network hospital services.

Baptist Health says Humana announced its intentions earlier this year to discontinue commercial and employer-sponsored health plans over the next 18-24 months.

