HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hunter Smith is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Hunter is a senior at Bell County High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.

He is an Automotive Service Excellence certificate in painting and refreshing.

Smith is also a member of the track and field and cross country teams.

Congratulations, Hunter!

