Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gun shots fired at a Harlan Co. home.
Mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gunshots fired
.
KSP investigating Clay County shooting
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK via...
Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses

Latest News

Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
District 11 of the Kentucky highway department informed Corbin of issues related to accidents...
Change of traffic patterns in downtown Corbin
Officers stand in a hallway during an active shooter drill.
Outgunned: School police officers don’t always have access to guns with best range
America Salmeron, 17, was in a dune buggy accident outside Las Vegas over the weekend,...
17-year-old aspiring firefighter suffers severe burns after tragic accident