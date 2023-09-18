Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 5
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week five of high school football in the mountains:
1. Corbin (4-0)
- Beat Frederick Douglass, 6-0.
2. Pikeville (3-2)
- Took down Belfry, 40-21.
3. Bell County (5-0)
- Defeated Whitley County, 48-42.
4. Southwestern (2-2)
- Grabbed their second win of the season, taking down Mercer County, 42-7.
5. Belfry (2-3)
- Pirates drop two-straight, falling to Pikeville, 40-21.
6. Rockcastle (4-0)
- Dropped their first game of the season, losing to Paris, 39-37.
7. Johnson Central (3-2)
- Beat Dohn Community (OH), 34-6.
8. Clay County (5-0)
- Took down Leslie County, 50-12.
9. Shelby Valley (3-2)
- Lost to Perry Central, 58-42.
10. Perry Central (3-2)
- Took down Shelby Valley, 58-42.
