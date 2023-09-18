Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 5

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week five of high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (4-0)

- Beat Frederick Douglass, 6-0.

2. Pikeville (3-2)

- Took down Belfry, 40-21.

3. Bell County (5-0)

- Defeated Whitley County, 48-42.

4. Southwestern (2-2)

- Grabbed their second win of the season, taking down Mercer County, 42-7.

5. Belfry (2-3)

- Pirates drop two-straight, falling to Pikeville, 40-21.

6. Rockcastle (4-0)

- Dropped their first game of the season, losing to Paris, 39-37.

7. Johnson Central (3-2)

- Beat Dohn Community (OH), 34-6.

8. Clay County (5-0)

- Took down Leslie County, 50-12.

9. Shelby Valley (3-2)

- Lost to Perry Central, 58-42.

10. Perry Central (3-2)

- Took down Shelby Valley, 58-42.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.