2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado running back Deion Smith run with the ball during an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Colorado vs. Colorado State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) talks with offensive linemen Cooper Mays (63) and...
How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Jerod and Jacob Smith flipped their commitment to the University of Kentucky following Fridays...
“There’s no better place than the state of Kentucky”: Jerod and Jacob Smith commit to Kentucky
A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior
Behind standout performances from Jerod and Jacob Smith, the Redhounds stout defense helped...
“We’re the best defense in the state” Corbin defense shows up big in win over Broncos

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants teen with cancer’s wish to adopt a mini cow
Amber Spradlin prayer vigil
Family and friends of Amber Spradlin host auction, prayer vigil