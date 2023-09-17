Williamsburg PD searching for a possible theft suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is searching for a truck that was reportedly involved in a theft on Saturday.

Officers are looking for any information you may have about the owner of the vehicle or the vehicle itself.

The suspected theft reportedly happened at a local business in Williamsburg at around 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information, WPD asks that you contact the Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6018.

