Top 25 College Football Coaches Poll announced

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WYMT) - After the third week of college football, a new Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.

Kentucky moved to 3-0 on the season after their 35-3 win over Akron Saturday night, but the Wildcats do not make the list again this week. UK received 28 votes, 10 less than the 38 votes from the week prior.

Here is the full Coaches Poll Top 25:

1. Georgia (3-0)

2. Michigan (3-0)

3. Florida State (3-0)

4. Ohio State (3-0)

5. Southern California (3-0)

6. Texas (3-0)

7. Penn State (3-0)

8. Washington (3-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-0)

10. Utah (3-0)

11. Oregon (3-0)

12. Alabama (2-1)

13. LSU (2-1)

14. Oklahoma (3-0)

15. Oregon State (3-0)

16. Mississippi (3-0)

17. North Carolina (3-0)

18. Duke (3-0)

19. Colorado (3-0)

20. Tennessee (2-1)

21. Miami (3-0)

22. Iowa (3-0)

23. Clemson (2-1)

24. Washington State (3-0)

25. UCLA (3-0)

