Southwestern’s Payton Acey signs with University of the Cumberlands basketball
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern’s Payton Acey signed to play collegiate basketball at the University of the Cumberlands on Sunday.
Acey is a two-sport athlete for the Warriors in her senior year.
She has been a key player for the Southwestern girls’ basketball team, averaging 12 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2022.
