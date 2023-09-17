Southwestern’s Payton Acey signs with University of the Cumberlands basketball

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern’s Payton Acey signed to play collegiate basketball at the University of the Cumberlands on Sunday.

Acey is a two-sport athlete for the Warriors in her senior year.

She has been a key player for the Southwestern girls’ basketball team, averaging 12 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2022.

