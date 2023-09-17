Sheriff’s office searches for missing camper in Pulaski County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a camper that was reportedly stolen on Thursday.

The camper was in the Nancy area and troopers said it went missing between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The camper is a Salem Cruise Lite.

Troopers said the camper was reportedly taken by a dark blue pickup truck.

The pickup truck took the camper in an unknown direction on West Highway 80.

If you have any information, the sheriff’s office asks that you call them at (606)-678-5145.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault...
Principal arrested for paddling student hard enough to leave bruises, authorities say
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Jerod and Jacob Smith flipped their commitment to the University of Kentucky following Fridays...
“There’s no better place than the state of Kentucky”: Jerod and Jacob Smith commit to Kentucky

Latest News

Williamsburg PD searching for possible theft suspect.
Williamsburg PD searching for a possible theft suspect
The annual White Lightning Trail Festival takes place in downtown Cumberland Gap Tennessee and...
Celebrating the Cumberland Gap heritage with the annual White Lightning Trail Festival
WYMT First Alert Weather
Some showers across the mountains this weekend
Republican Party float in EKY parade
Republican candidates for state offices visit EKY