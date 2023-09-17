Sheriff’s office searches for missing camper in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a camper that was reportedly stolen on Thursday.

The camper was in the Nancy area and troopers said it went missing between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The camper is a Salem Cruise Lite.

Troopers said the camper was reportedly taken by a dark blue pickup truck.

The pickup truck took the camper in an unknown direction on West Highway 80.

If you have any information, the sheriff’s office asks that you call them at (606)-678-5145.

