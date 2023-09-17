Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado running back Deion Smith run with the ball during an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Colorado vs. Colorado State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) talks with offensive linemen Cooper Mays (63) and...
How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Jerod and Jacob Smith flipped their commitment to the University of Kentucky following Fridays...
“There’s no better place than the state of Kentucky”: Jerod and Jacob Smith commit to Kentucky
Behind standout performances from Jerod and Jacob Smith, the Redhounds stout defense helped...
“We’re the best defense in the state” Corbin defense shows up big in win over Broncos
A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior

Latest News

Shane Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast- WYMT- 9/17/2023
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary...
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal
Sunny skies
A long stretch of dry weather about to begin